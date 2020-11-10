Pakistan to appoint economic ministers in four foreign states
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to appoint new four economic ministers out of country in four states, according to reports in local media.
The economic ministers would be appointed in London, Beijing, Washington and Tokyo for economic development in Pakistan, it was reported.
This is new move by the PTI government since it came into power as no government in the past made such decision.
Earlier today, a meeting of Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Islamabad.
It discussed overall political and economic situation of the country.
The meeting also reviewed the latest situation of COVID-19 and the steps being taken to check its spread.
