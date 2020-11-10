Pakistan to appoint economic ministers in four foreign states
Web Desk
07:50 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistan to appoint economic ministers in four foreign states
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to appoint new four economic ministers out of country in four states, according to reports in local media.

The economic ministers would be appointed in London, Beijing, Washington and Tokyo for economic development in Pakistan, it was reported.

This is new move by the PTI government since it came into power as no government in the past made such decision.

Earlier today, a meeting of Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Islamabad.

It discussed overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting also reviewed the latest situation of COVID-19 and the steps being taken to check its spread.

More From This Category
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on ...
11:54 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
20 dead after motorcycle rickshaw plunges into ...
11:17 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Iranian FM Zarif reaches Pakistan on two-day ...
10:35 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Watch – Pakistani, Russian special forces ...
10:27 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Pakistani rights activist claims harassment at ...
09:25 PM | 10 Nov, 2020
Bilawal welcomes, Nawaz rejects Army’s inquiry ...
09:00 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fantastic Beasts 3 release date delayed after Depp's exit
12:21 PM | 10 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr