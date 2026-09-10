40,000 prize bond draw September 2026 today in Sialkot: Full winners list

SIALKOT – The National Savings Centre Sialkot is all set to hold the draw for the Rs40,000 premium prize bond (Draw No. 38) took place today, September 10, 2025.

Prize bonds remain a popular investment option in Pakistan, overseen by National Savings, a department of the State Bank of Pakistan. While the odds of winning are low, the attractive prize amounts continue to draw investors.

For millions of Pakistanis, prize bonds are a preferred way to save, offering both a secure savings avenue and the possibility of winning substantial prizes.

Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in collaboration with the central bank since the 1960s, the scheme provides a way for individuals to safeguard their savings without the risk of depreciation.

Winning Prize Amount

The winner of first prize will take home Rs80 million while the second of Rs30 million will be awarded to three winners each. Meanwhile, the third prize of Rs500,000 will be awarded to 660 winners.

Rs40000 Prize Bond Draw List

The draw list of Rs40,000 prize bond will be updated here as soon as it is released by the National Savings Centre, Sialkot.