FIA launches probe into alleged Rs1.12 trillion tax evasion involving 108 companies

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into alleged tax evasion amounting to Rs1.12 trillion involving 108 companies including private edible oil firm.

Reports said a five-member team has been formed to investigate the matter. The team is being headed by the Additional Director General North of the FIA and includes the Director Islamabad, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption, Deputy Director Administration and an inspector.

The investigation was initiated following a recommendation from the Senate Subcommittee on Interior. Reports said the FIA is examining allegations of tax evasion involving imported materials in tax-free zones in Malakand and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad has issued a legal notice to a private edible oil company over alleged tax evasion related to imported goods.

Initially, notices have been issued to 108 companies allegedly involved in tax evasion amounting to Rs389 billion. The FIA has also summoned the owners and managing director of the edible oil company to appear before its Islamabad Zone at 10am.

The company has been directed to provide complete factory records and registration documents issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Authorities have also sought details of all imported goods to date and the company’s bank accounts.

The notice further seeks information about payments allegedly made through informal channels, including hundi or hawala, as well as relevant customs records.

The FIA warned that failure to comply with the notice could lead to legal action.