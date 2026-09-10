Mir Raza’s Binance account details emerge as judicial commission probes death

KARACHI – Investigators have obtained details of young businessman Mir Raza’s Binance account as the probe into his killing continues.

Mir Raza opened his Binance account in 2021. More than 89 million USDT was reportedly traded through the account, while losses of over 34.9 million USDT were recorded in futures trading.

Reports said Raza suffered losses of more than 139,000 USDT between 2024 and 2026. They added that he lost around 2 million USDT on July 22 and 23, just days before his death.

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had obtained Raza’s cryptocurrency data. Investigators had requested six months of records, which have also been submitted to the judicial commission in a format similar to call detail records.

Police had asked the NCCIA to analyse the data to determine the number of cryptocurrency transactions carried out each day during the six-month period. Investigators expect the analysis to be provided to police shortly.

Sindh interior minister appears before commission

Sindh Interior Minister Zia Lanjar appeared before the judicial commission and apologised over the conduct of the Sindh Advocate General.

Lanjar assured the commission that the Sindh government would neither interfere in nor obstruct its proceedings. He also pledged full cooperation with Mir Raza’s family.

The commission expressed dissatisfaction with Dr Usama’s response to a show-cause notice and summoned him to appear in person on September 15.

It also summoned SHO Adil Afzal, head moharrir Zeeshan and Dr Samia on September 14. Dr Samia’s statement will be recorded during the next hearing.

Following the interior minister’s apology, the commission adjourned proceedings until September 14.