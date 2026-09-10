No New Country in Makkah Defence Pact for Now, Pakistan clarifies

ISLAMABAD – Speculations over wider Makkah defence alliance has been put to rest for now, with Pakistan making it clear that no new country is currently being considered for membership in the three-nation pact.

Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider said Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye remain in close contact and are holding consultations at multiple levels, but there are currently no talks or proposals to expand the Makkah Defence Agreement.

Speaking at a briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, FO spox Haider said the three existing members are regularly meeting and coordinating under the agreement. “Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye are regularly meeting, consulting at different levels and remaining in constant contact,” he said, while making clear that the immediate priority is to strengthen the alliance already in place.

The spokesperson said the three countries first need to further develop their existing cooperation and organisational structure under the Makkah Defence Agreement.

Only after strengthening the current framework could the alliance potentially consider opening its doors to other countries with similar strategic outlooks and security requirements, he added. Any such expansion, Haider said, would ultimately be decided by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye through mutual consultation.

For now, however, he stressed that the issue is not even under discussion, making speculation about an imminent expansion of the Makkah pact premature.

The clarification comes amid growing attention to the emerging defence cooperation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, with the three countries continuing to build closer strategic coordination under the agreement.

Earlier, there were speculations over possible new members of the Makkah Defence Agreement, with Bangladesh, Egypt and Iran mentioned in regional discussions.

Bangladesh attracted the strongest attention after reports suggested Dhaka was considering joining the pact, with Saudi Arabia also reportedly extending an invitation. Egypt has been linked to the wider security framework through the earlier R-4 consultations involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Egypt.