Iranian delegation arrives in Islamabad for historic talks with US to end ME conflict

ISLAMABAD – A delegation led by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf arrived in Islamabad early Saturday to hold talks with the United States aimed at ending the Middle East conflict, following a two-week ceasefire agreement brokered by Pakistan.

The delegation includes Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is expected to take part in the Islamabad talks 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an official statement.

The visiting delegation was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

DPM Dar hoped that both sides would hold constructive engagement. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating dialogue towards a lasting resolution of the conflict.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has departed for Pakistan to lead the American delegation in the upcoming US-Iran talks being held in Islamabad under Pakistan’s mediation.

Speaking before his departure, Vance said he is participating in the negotiations under the guidance of President Donald Trump and expressed optimism about positive outcomes in talks with Iran.

The US-Iran negotiations are scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Saturday. The US delegation will include Vice President JD Vance, Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office spokesperson stated that visa-free travel facilities will be provided to both delegations and accompanying journalists.