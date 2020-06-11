Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case
Web Desk
11:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2020
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s non-bailable arrest warrant have been issued by the accountability court over continuous absence in Toshakhana case today (Thursday).

According to media details, during the hearing, the court approved Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zaradri’s exemption plea, asking where he is and reason behind his absence from the hearing while former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani appeared before the court.

Zardari has to appear in the court for at least one time, the judge remarked.

Meanwhile, Yousaf Raza Gillani has filed an exemption plea, stating that he is unable to appear in the court again and again due to coronavirus outbreak.

Previously, accountability court had issued arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif and directed Asif Ali Zardari to appear on June 11.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got cars from Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal way and used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

Zardari had only paid 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president, he told.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s representative stated that Nawaz Sharif got car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office.

More From This Category
Detection dogs catch fraud at BB Fatima Cash & ...
10:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Indian soldier killed after Pakistan responds to ...
08:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Pakistan launches Economic Survey 2019-20
07:14 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Qureshi reiterates Pakistan's call for ...
05:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Rs120b disbursed in 9 weeks to over 10 million ...
02:24 PM | 11 Jun, 2020
Petroleum supply likely to be fully restored ...
02:15 PM | 11 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
COVID-19: Zara owner to shut down 1,200 stores mostly in Asia and Europe
04:57 PM | 11 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr