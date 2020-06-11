Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s non-bailable arrest warrant have been issued by the accountability court over continuous absence in Toshakhana case today (Thursday).

According to media details, during the hearing, the court approved Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zaradri’s exemption plea, asking where he is and reason behind his absence from the hearing while former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani appeared before the court.

Zardari has to appear in the court for at least one time, the judge remarked.

Meanwhile, Yousaf Raza Gillani has filed an exemption plea, stating that he is unable to appear in the court again and again due to coronavirus outbreak.

Previously, accountability court had issued arrest warrant against Nawaz Sharif and directed Asif Ali Zardari to appear on June 11.

Earlier, NAB prosecutor said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif got cars from Yousaf Raza Gillani through illegal way and used these cars for his personal work instead of submitting them to Toshakhana.

Zardari had only paid 15 percent cost of the cars by using his fake accounts, however, Libya and United Arab Emirates (UAE) also gifted him cars when he was serving as president, he told.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s representative stated that Nawaz Sharif got car without any application in 2008 when he was not holding any public office.