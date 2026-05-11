Maulana Tariq Jamil’s issues explanation after viral handshake controversy

KARACHI – After a video of Maulana Tariq Jamil not shaking hands with a child went viral on social media, his son, Yousuf Jamil, has issued detailed explanation.

Yousuf Jamil stated that there was no issue preventing the handshake and ideally it should have happened.

However, he emphasized that it is important to consider the full context of any incident. He noted that criticism is a right of the public, but Maulana Tariq Jamil interacts with thousands of people daily, greeting, taking photos, and valuing everyone’s affection. Yet, as a human being, he can feel tired or exhausted.

Many of you saw the video of Maulana Tariq Jameel and the young boy where the Moulana didn’t shake his hand with the boy and looked like dismissing him. To clear up the misunderstandings, his son has shared the actual context of what happened. pic.twitter.com/yWbrGKFnwh — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) May 10, 2026

Explaining the specific incident, Yousuf Jamil said it occurred on a night during Ramadan at the madrassa during a Khatm-e-Quran event.

The child in question was not a stranger but a student who stays at the madrassa and meets Maulana Tariq Jamil regularly.

He added that Maulana Tariq Jamil had observed a full day of fasting, performed prayers, and stayed awake late at night to lead Tarawih, all while maintaining his routine.

Missing the handshake at that moment was unintentional and not deliberate. Yousuf urged critics to consider this perspective and understand that even revered personalities can experience fatigue.