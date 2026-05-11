Over one-third of election petitions still pending two years after polls: FAFEN report

ISLAMABAD – A report by Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) has revealed that more than one-third of election petitions from the general elections are still pending despite the passage of two years.

In its report published on the organization’s website, FAFEN stated that election tribunals have decided 246 out of 374 petitions, while 128 election disputes are still awaiting decisions.

According to the report, 73 out of 124 petitions related to National Assembly seats have been resolved, while 173 out of 250 petitions concerning provincial assembly seats have been decided. The legal deadline for deciding election petitions had expired in October 2024.

The report further noted that the pace of decisions on election petitions has slowed significantly in recent months, with only 75 petitions decided in the nine months since July 31, 2025.

Balochistan ranked highest in resolving election disputes, with 94% of petitions decided. Punjab resolved 77% of cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 60%, and Sindh 29%.

No election petition related to any Islamabad seat has been resolved so far, as cases regarding the transfer of election petitions in Islamabad are still pending.

FAFEN also stated that out of the 246 tribunal decisions, 123 were challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The apex court has so far decided 18 election appeals, approving three and rejecting 15, while 105 appeals remain pending.

The organization added that public access to records in tribunals of Sindh, Balochistan, and the Peshawar High Court was comparatively better, whereas tribunals in Punjab are not providing access to petition texts and decisions.