Dance at Marka-e-Haq anniversary event in Sahiwal sparks Strong Criticism online

SAHIWAL – A musical night organized in Sahiwal to mark first anniversary of “Marka-e-Haq” celebrations garnered strong criticism, as only a few attendees praised the event’s festive atmosphere, while others strongly criticized stage dance at the event.

The event featured live music performances, stage lighting, and dance segments, attracting a large crowd. As participants enjoyed lively and entertaining night, the celebration has also sparked controversy on social media and among political circles.

معرکہ حق جیتا ہے یا " معرکہ مجرا " جیتا ہے جو ہر جشن پر بےہودہ قسم کی ایکٹیویٹی ہو رہی ہے۔اب گلہ کس سے کرے حکومتی ارکان خود اس ایکٹیویٹی میں شامل ہیں۔ یہاں شکر ادا کرنا تھا ناں کہ ملی نغموں کو سیکسی ٹچ، شراب اور مجرے کی محافل سجانی تھیں۔ پنجاب حکومت جو مجرے کروانے پر پابندیاں… pic.twitter.com/KDmMiBn19R — Farhan Malik (@farhanmalikview) May 11, 2026

Critics objected to the inclusion of dance performances in a program they believe should have focused on solemn remembrance of those associated with “Marka-e-Haq.” They argued that staging musical and dance segments in such a context was inappropriate and disrespected the purpose of the commemoration.

پنجاب حکومت بنیان المرصوص اور معرکہ حق کی فتح پر یومِ تشکر منانے کی بجائے شہر شہر ایسے فنکشن منعقد کروا رہی ہے جہاں رقصِ ابلیس کے ذریعے قرآنی اصطلاح بنیان المرصوص کا مذاق اڑایا جا رہا ہے۔ کیا یہ توہینِ قرآن نہیں ہے؟ کیا پنجاب حکومت کو اللہ کے قہر اور غضب سے ڈر نہیں لگتا؟… pic.twitter.com/smlfgEtPwv — اکرم راعی Akram Raee (@AkramRaee) May 11, 2026

Some critics further raised concerns about stage design, claiming that such entertainment activities on stage do not go hand in hand with religious phrases displayed in the backdrop. They demanded sensitivity in organizing official or semi-official events that involve religious or national symbolism.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the criticism, while the debate continues to gain traction online, reflecting divisions over the role of cultural performances in public commemorations.