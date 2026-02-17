Merub Ali shares cryptic post after Hania Aamir-Asim Azhar’s viral dance video

KARACHI – Merub Ali has spared a fresh debate on social media with her new Instagram post days after a video of actress Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar dancing together went viral.

“Don’t worry about me, worry about the Karmic debt ur racking up,” Merub, who is the former finance of Azhar, wrote in the Instagram story.

Although she did not mention anyone by name, social media users quickly linked the message to the viral video and her past relationship with Asim Azhar.

Merub Ali and Asim Azhar were once engaged for nearly three years before mutually parting ways, which surprised and saddened many fans.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir celebrated her birthday with a unique wedding-themed party, which garnered significant attention on social media. Dressed in yellow, Hania was seen dancing joyfully among henna and mayoon decorations, with Asim Azhar also appearing in the viral videos.

Hania clarified that it was a creative birthday celebration, not a real wedding, and shared behind-the-scenes videos to entertain her fans.