Mufti Abul Qavi makes headlines with viral dance party video

KARACHI – Mufti Abdul Qavi, a controversial religious scholar, is once again making headlines after a video of him surfaced on social media.

In the video, he is seen at a lively Rio-style music party, traditionally featuring DJs, dancing, and high-energy music. Mufti Qavi appears in his customary attire while attendees around him dance to the music.

This is not the first time Mufti Qavi has been involved in public controversies. His name has previously been linked to several high-profile scandals, including disputes involving Qandeel Baloch and TikToker Hira Imran.

🚨 MUFTI ABDUL QAWI SPOTTED IN A NIGHT CLUB. WHERE ARE THE ISLAMIC VALUES??? pic.twitter.com/hDAhY1oymi — Asad Nasir (@asadnasir2000) April 19, 2026

Social media users have reacted with a mix of humor and criticism. Some posted sarcastic comments, while others condemned his appearance at the party.

One user remarked that Qandeel Baloch had been right about him, while another joked about him “cancelling his visa to paradise.”

Influencer Afaq Khan commented that Mufti Qavi has become a persistent problem, first exposed by Qandeel Baloch years ago.

As of now, Mufti Abdul Qavi has not issued any official statement regarding the video or his participation in the party.