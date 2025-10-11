Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation as KM CM accepted amid Political Drama

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announced that PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation has finally been officially received and acknowledged, ending days of confusion and bureaucratic back-and-forth.

Gandapur announced his resignation from provincial chief executive post earlier this week, sparking speculation about future of KP’s leadership. Party insiders confirmed that Imran Khan has directed Sohail Afridi to step in as the new Chief Minister.

The political saga hits twist when Gandapur’s handwritten resignation, shared with the media the night before, appeared to get lost in red tape, with the Governor’s House initially denying it had received the letter.

Governor Kundi later clarified on social media that the resignation was formally accepted at 2:30 pm and will now be processed after all constitutional and legal checks are completed.

Political observers say this marks a major reshuffle in PTI’s KP chapter, leaving many questioning what’s next for the province’s leadership.