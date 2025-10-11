Lahore set to get Pakistan’s largest wastewater treatment plant

LAHORE – Authorities have approved the largest wastewater treatment plant in the country’s history, aimed at improving the cleanliness of sewage water and contributing to the health of the Ravi River.

The project, known as the Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant, was sanctioned by the Central Development Working Party.

According to the spokesperson of the Housing Department, the project will focus on purifying sewage water and releasing it into the Ravi River.

The land for the project, covering 836 acres, was acquired back in 1992-93 for this purpose. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs52 billion.

The first phase of the Babu Sabu project will focus on treating sewage from major drains along Multan Road, the Gulshan Ravi area, and other parts of Lahore, with the cooperation of France’s donor agency, AFD.

Once completed, the project will have a capacity to treat up to 88 million gallons of water per day in the first phase.

The overall capacity of the plant, once fully operational, will be 198 million gallons of treated water per day.

The project is expected to be completed in approximately 4.5 years, and Lahore will eventually require a total of six wastewater treatment plants to clean its sewage before disposal.