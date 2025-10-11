Suzuki Every available with Rs450,000 discount under Limited-Time Offer

KARACHI – Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) rolled out another attractive limited-time offer for car buyers, providing a cash bonus of PKR 450,000 on its latest model, the Suzuki Every VX.

The offer comes to replace the long-running Bolan, the Suzuki Every is designed for both family and business use, offering a modern, spacious, and reliable ride. The cash bonus applies only to the VX variant and is available for a limited period, with PSMC reserving the right to modify or withdraw the offer at any time without prior notice.

Currently prices at Rs2,912,230, Suzuki Every VX features a 660cc DOHC 12-valve VVT engine, producing 43 horsepower at 5,700 RPM and 58 Nm of torque at 3,700 RPM, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission—making it more powerful than its predecessor, the Bolan.

The offer is exciting opportunity for buyers seeking a versatile and dependable vehicle for everyday use.