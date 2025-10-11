PIA issues travel advisory amid road closures in major cities

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a travel advisory for passengers due to road closures affecting key routes in Lahore and Islamabad, causing potential delays in flight operations.

A spokesperson for the national airline explained that the ongoing road blockages, primarily due to protests by a religious party, are hampering airport access for airline staff, further delaying flight schedules.

Consequently, passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

In the advisory, PIA emphasized that passengers should arrive at the airport at least 4 to 5 hours before their flight departure, given the disruptions on major highways.

The protest-related closures have affected several major roads, including the GT Road and the motorway, particularly around Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

Furthermore, the Chenab Toll Plaza in Wazirabad has been shut off with containers, causing additional congestion on the roads.

As a result of these closures, many passengers have opted for alternative transportation routes to airports and railway stations, seeking to avoid the affected roadways.

Travelers are urged to stay updated on the situation and take the necessary precautions when heading to the airport.