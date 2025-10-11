Gogi Butt’s house raided by CCD after encounter killing of Teefi Butt

LAHORE – Counter Crime Department (CCD) conducted major raid at residence of Aqeel alias Gogi Butt in provincial capital, but no arrests were made, police sources confirmed on Friday.

Police officials said Gogi Butt was not at his home during the operation, though they expressed confidence that he would be apprehended soon. Authorities revealed that the suspect has been underground for several days and is believed to have fled along with his associates.

Butt is nominated accused in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case and is currently on interim bail. However, police said the raid was conducted in connection with another ongoing investigation.

CCD teams also carried out a search operation in Lahore’s Defence area. Sources claimed that Gogi Butt’s location has been traced to Rahim Yar Khan, and he was allegedly present at the scene when Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Taifi Butt was freed during an armed attack on a police convoy transferring him to Lahore.

Police sources told Public News that two additional raids were also carried out in a private housing society and Gawalmandi, but the suspect managed to evade arrest. After Teefi Butt’s death, CCD intensified its crackdown on suspected gang members and their facilitators.

Officials said that latest tracking technology, including mobile locators, is being used to trace Gogi Butt’s movements, and his arrest is expected soon.

Earlier this week, Additional and Sessions Court extended Gogi Butt’s interim bail until October 13 in the Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case. The hearing was adjourned after his lawyer failed to appear, citing commitments at the Lahore High Court.

CCD confirmed that multiple teams in Rahim Yar Khan and local police units are continuing operations to trace those involved in the deadly assault that killed Khawaja Tareef Butt alias Taifi Butt and injured two police officers.