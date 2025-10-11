Pakistan Gold Rates – Gold Price Today – 11 October, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved down sharply on Friday, tracking losses in international market.

According to All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola declined by Rs4,578, settling at Rs420,600. The rate for 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs3,924 to Rs360,597.

Date Gold Price 10 Oct 420,600 9 Oct 425,178 8 Oct 425,178 7 Oct 416,778 6 Oct 415,278 4 Oct 409,878 3 Oct 407,778 2 Oct 407,778

A day earlier, gold had remained stable at Rs425,178 per tola.

In the global market, gold prices slipped to $3,995 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a $44 decrease.

Meanwhile, silver continued its upward momentum, gaining Rs34 to reach a new all-time high of Rs5,100 per tola.

Despite Friday’s slight dip, international gold was still poised for its eighth consecutive weekly gain, supported by persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainties and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

By 0514 GMT, spot gold was trading at $3,971.43 per ounce, down 0.1% but up 2.2% for the week. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.3% to $3,985.80, while silver climbed 0.9% to $49.55 per ounce, easing from Thursday’s record high of $51.22.