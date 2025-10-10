Gold prices in Pakistan tumble by Rs4578 per Tola as global rates slide

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Friday and price of gold per tola dropped by Rs4,578 to Rs420,600, while 10-gram gold fell to Rs360,597, down Rs3,924, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold had remained steady at Rs425,178 per tola. Internationally, gold prices dipped to $3,995 per ounce with a $20 premium, marking a $44 decline.

Gold Rates Today

Unit New Price Change 1 tola Rs420,600 -Rs4,578 10 grams Rs360,597 -Rs3,924 1 ounce $3,995 + $20 premium -$44

In contrast, silver surged to a record high, rising Rs34 per tola to reach Rs5,100.

Despite recent fluctuations, global gold stayed below $4,000 per ounce but is on track for its eighth consecutive weekly gain, supported by geopolitical and economic uncertainties and expectations of further US interest rate cuts.

Spot gold fell slightly to $3,971.43 per ounce, while US December gold futures rose 0.3% to $3,985.80. Silver also climbed 0.9% to $49.55 per ounce, easing from Thursday’s record of $51.22.