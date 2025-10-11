Gold closes week on a high, per tola price soars by Rs2,100

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw another significant increase in line with upward trend in international market on Saturday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price rose by Rs2,100, reaching Rs422,700.

The price of 10 grams of gold also surged by Rs1,800, now standing at Rs362,397.

This increase follows a recent drop in gold prices. Just a day earlier, on Friday, gold had become Rs 4,578 cheaper per tola, dropping to Rs 420,600. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold had fallen by Rs 3,924, settling at Rs 360,597.

Reports suggest that in 2025, gold has already increased by 53% in value, following a 27% rise in 2024.

Experts believe the current surge is driven by several factors, including the weakening of the US dollar, global central banks’ increased purchases, political instability, and the partial government shutdown in the United States.

Gold has become a safe-haven asset in these uncertain times, and analysts predict that the price of gold may soon cross $5,000 per ounce in the global market.