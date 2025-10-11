Clashes in Lahore leave scores injured, over 100 arrested: DIG Punjab Police

LAHORE – DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran condemned violent protests by a religious and political party, saying the group has been spreading unrest without justification.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, he said certain groups, driven by hidden agendas, attempt to create instability whenever thigs started moving smoothly. He said law enforcement agencies repeatedly urged the group to postpone their protest and made every effort to resolve the issue peacefully, but the group chose violence instead.

DIG reported that m112 Punjab Police officers were injured during the protests. While some have been discharged after treatment, most remain hospitalized. He also expressed concern that some police personnel are missing and may be in the custody of the group’s activists.

He highlighted the extent of the damage, saying violent protesters attacked police stations, caused destruction to the Orange Line, seized citizens’ vehicles, and looted valuable property. More than 100 individuals responsible for spreading unrest have been arrested. He noted that the reasons cited for the protest are no longer relevant, and the party is deliberately creating chaos.

Warning against further harassment of citizens, the DIG said the state is fully prepared to act. He added that authorities are reviewing Safe City footage to identify and take legal action against those involved in violent acts.

“Efforts were made to minimize damage to citizens’ property. The state will not tolerate any violent activity,” Kamran said.