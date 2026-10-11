Laiba Ijaz Case: Suspect arrested after Harvard Scholarship Scam leaves IIUI Student Dead

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police arrested a man accused of defrauding International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) gold medalist Laiba Ijaz in Rs9.3 million university admission scam, as investigators examine claims that fake Harvard University documents and scholarship promises left the young graduate in severe distress before her death.

The suspect, identified as Nauman, was reportedly arrested from Islamabad’s H-13 area, where he had allegedly been hiding in a rented space. Investigators also found evidence on his mobile phone linked to alleged online fraud and the blackmailing of women, police said.

The arrest is major development in a case that sparked outrage over allegations that family struggling to finance its daughter’s education was deceived by a man who allegedly posed as a government official and promised to secure her admission and scholarship at a prestigious American university.

Laiba’s body was found hanging from a tree in Islamabad’s G-10 sector on October 9 as the grid-stricken girl ends life after being scammed to fulfil her dream of pursuing higher education at prestigious Harvard University.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of her death and directed Islamabad’s police chief and chief commissioner to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and action in accordance with the law.

Federal Investigation Agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle registered case on October 10 against Nauman and Fatima Sarwar over allegations that they acted together to collect Rs9.3 million from Laiba’s family on the pretext of arranging a US visa, university admission and scholarship. According to the FIR, Rs2.9 million was transferred through Laiba’s bank account, while the remaining amount was allegedly paid in cash.

Suspect Nauman

The case, registered as FIR No. AHTC-ICT-977/26, invokes Sections 419, 420 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Sections 18 and 22 of the Immigration Ordinance, 1979. Investigators allege that the suspects provided fabricated scholarship award letters, university admission offers and fee payment receipts to convince the family that Laiba’s admission process was genuine.

Islamabad Police have also reportedly registered a separate case concerning the circumstances of Laiba’s death under Sections 322 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Investigators are examining allegations that Nauman used claims of official connections to gain the family’s trust. According to media reports, he allegedly presented himself at different times as an employee of the Supreme Court, an accounts official at the Islamabad High Court or a government official.

The family alleged that he promised to arrange Laiba’s admission and scholarship in the United States, including at Harvard University, while claiming he could handle the necessary documentation. Nauman reportedly worked in Anti-Corruption Establishment in Quetta but was suspended. He had also reportedly worked for a company in Islamabad.

The claims concerning his previous employment, alleged fraud and suspected involvement in other activities remain subject to verification through the relevant authorities and the ongoing investigation.

Behind the alleged financial scam is the story of a family that reportedly made significant sacrifices to support Laiba’s ambitions. Her father, Muhammad Ijaz, earned his livelihood by selling milk on a motorcycle, while the family lived in a rented flat in Islamabad.

According to relatives, the alleged consultant demanded around Rs7 million to arrange Laiba’s admission and scholarship abroad. Her father reportedly sold a plot and handed over Rs2.1 million in cash, while her mother’s jewellery was pledged with a bank to arrange additional funds. FIA’s FIR, however, puts the alleged total amount involved at Rs9.3 million, higher than the amount initially claimed by the family.

The family also alleged that the suspect took another Rs500,000 on the promise of arranging a job for Laiba’s brother. These allegations have become a central part of the investigation into how the family’s savings and assets were allegedly obtained through promises of overseas education and employment.

Laiba had completed her BS degree in Physics from IIUI with a gold medal and wanted to continue her studies abroad. According to her family, the university had offered her a scholarship opportunity in Saudi Arabia. However, when she discussed her plans with Nauman, he allegedly claimed that he could secure a scholarship for her in the United States instead.

The family said he subsequently provided documents purportedly confirming her admission and scholarship at Harvard University. The alleged deception came to light when Laiba had the documents checked and discovered that they were fake, according to accounts cited in media reports.

The girl had hoped to surprise her family on October 12 with news of her admission. Instead, the alleged discovery of the fraudulent documents came just days before her death.

One of the most distressing details to emerge from the case concerns a message Laiba reportedly sent to her maternal uncle after discovering the alleged fraud.

According to the family, she asked him not to tell her father what had happened, fearing that he would be unable to bear the shock. The message has drawn attention to the emotional distress reportedly experienced by the family amid the alleged financial deception. However, investigators must establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, and the message alone does not determine its cause.