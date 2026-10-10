Babrik Shah wins Tamasha Season 5, taking home Rs4.7 Million in Prize Money

Lollywood actor Babrik Shah has been crowned winner of Tamasha Season 5, taking home Rs47 lac, defeating Esra Ayesha in the final showdown of ARY Digital’s popular reality show.

The actor’s victory brought an end to nearly two months of intense competition, emotional confrontations and challenging tasks inside the Tamasha Ghar, with the grand finale held on October 10, 2026. The decisive moment arrived when host Adnan Siddiqui announced Babrik as the champion, sending the studio audience into cheers. The victorious actor hugged Siddiqui as fellow contestants and guests celebrated the conclusion of the fifth season.

The fifth edition of Tamasha premiered on August 8 and concluded after approximately 64 days of competition, with the final contest featuring six contestants who survived successive eliminations. Babrik Shah, Esra Ayesha, Dr. Zee Khan, Fasih Khalid, Yasir Alam and Samiya Hijab secured places in the final six after navigating the show’s challenges and nomination rounds.

Tamasha Season 5 Final Results

The grand finale featured six contestants, but only one could claim the championship.

Position Contestant Winner Babrik Shah First runner-up Esra Ayesha Finalist Dr. Zee Khan Finalist Fasih Khalid Finalist Yasir Alam Finalist Samiya Hijab

Esra Ayesha, who is associated with cricket and modelling, finished second after competing against Babrik for the title.

The championship race eventually narrowed to Babrik and Esra after Fasih Khalid was eliminated from the final three. The remaining pair faced the decisive announcement, with Adnan Siddiqui declaring Babrik the winner and Esra the first runner-up.

The result marked the culmination of a season in which contestants competed for audience support while dealing with changing alliances, personal disagreements and the pressure of living together under constant observation.

Babrik Shah

Shah is a Pakistani actor associated with Lollywood films, television and Pashto entertainment. He is the son of late actor Tariq Shah, who died in 2011, and comes from a family with connections to the Pakistani film industry.

His participation in Tamasha introduced viewers to a different side of his personality beyond scripted acting. Throughout the season, audiences watched him interact with housemates, respond to difficult situations and compete in challenges designed to test contestants’ patience, strategy and determination.

In a pre-finale interview with Independent Urdu, Babrik discussed the difficulties of living in a confined environment, managing disagreements and adjusting to a setting in which he sometimes had to follow other people’s instructions. He also spoke about the importance of understanding both victory and defeat.

His journey from the opening days to the final announcement ultimately ended with him lifting the season’s top title.

Tamasha Season 5 kept viewers engaged with physical and mental challenges, nominations, leadership contests and changing relationships among contestants. Housemates competed for the weekly Wazir position and immunity, while the show’s nomination process placed their chances of winning at risk. Disagreements and emotional exchanges added tension as contestants attempted to protect their positions.

The programme also featured memorable confrontations and discussions about possible guest appearances and wildcard entries. These developments contributed to the unpredictable atmosphere that surrounded the season.

Adnan Siddiqui returned as host, popularly known as “Badshah Salamat”, guiding contestants through the competition and announcing the final result.

Tamasha Winners List From Season 1 to Season 5