PM Imran arrives in Quetta on day-long visit today
08:44 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
QUETTA - Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Quetta on a day-long visit today (Friday).
According to media details, the premier will hold meetings with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan.
He will also hold key meeting with Governor Amanullah khan Yasinzai and discuss coronavirus situation and other important provincial issues.
