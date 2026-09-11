92 Sikh passengers offloaded at Faisalabad airport over incomplete documents

FAISALABAD – Authorities stopped 92 Pakistani Sikh passengers from travelling at Faisalabad airport after they were found to be carrying incomplete travel documents and lacking the required government no-objection certificates (NOCs).

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said the passengers were scheduled to travel from Faisalabad to India via Sharjah.

However, they were not permitted to proceed after authorities found that they did not have the required documentation.

The FIA said the passengers did not possess return tickets or the NOCs required by the Government of Pakistan.

Sikh passengers travelling on such trips are required to obtain NOCs from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Interior.

The passengers reportedly belong to Nankana Sahib and various other cities across Pakistan.

The FIA said the travel restrictions were imposed because the required documents and government approvals were not available.

The passengers were subsequently stopped from continuing their planned journey from Faisalabad to Sharjah and onward to India.

Authorities reiterated that travellers must fulfil the required documentation and obtain necessary approvals before undertaking international travel.