Astore Markhor trophy hunting permit auctioned for $356,000 in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT – The Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Wildlife and Parks has auctioned 117 hunting permits for the 2026-27 trophy hunting season, with permits for Astore markhor, blue sheep and Himalayan ibex offered during the auction.

The auction was held at the Forest, Parks and Wildlife Complex in Gilgit and was attended by a large number of hunters.

According to officials, the auction included three permits for Astore markhor, 14 for blue sheep and 100 for Himalayan ibex.

The Astore markhor permits attracted the highest bids. The top permit was sold for $356,000, while the second fetched $301,000 and the third was auctioned for $294,000.

The Wildlife Department said an additional Astore markhor permit had also been carried forward from the previous hunting season.

Chief Conservator Parks and Wildlife Zakir Hussain said the highest exportable permit for blue sheep was sold for $31,200, while the lowest bid for the species stood at $25,100.

For Himalayan ibex, the highest exportable permit in the prime category was sold for $13,200, while the lowest bid was recorded at $11,500.

Officials of the Department of Wildlife and Parks expect the current trophy hunting season to generate revenue of around Rs650 million.

The 2026-27 trophy hunting season in Gilgit-Baltistan is scheduled to begin on October 15, 2026, and continue until April 10, 2027.