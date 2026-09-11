Five killed as wall collapses at under-construction building in Karachi

KARACHI – Five people were killed and several others injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Orangi Town, Karachi, with fears that the death toll could rise.

According to initial reports, the wall collapsed near the football ground and Baldia School in Orangi Town’s Block L, killing at least five people and injuring several others.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Following the incident, rescue teams, Rescue 1122 personnel, police and Rangers reached the site and launched an operation to rescue people feared trapped under the debris.

The cause of the wall collapse was not immediately known.

An emergency rescue operation is underway to search the rubble and recover any people who may still be trapped underneath.