Met Office forecasts rain in Karachi next week – Check possible dates

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast thunderstorms and rain in Karachi on September 14 and 15 as a new weather system is expected to affect Sindh next week.

According to the Met Office, a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal is taking the shape of a depression. The system is expected to move westward, potentially triggering a fresh spell of rain across Karachi and several districts of Sindh.

The department said a low-pressure area is currently located over the northwestern Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Odisha. Its westward movement could influence weather conditions in parts of the country.

Karachi is likely to experience strong winds, thunderstorms and rainfall on September 14 and 15, according to the forecast.

However, temperatures in the city are expected to remain high during the next two days before the anticipated rainfall. Residents may therefore experience intense heat ahead of the new weather spell.

Meanwhile, Lahore is also experiencing continued hot weather. Low wind speeds are making temperatures feel even warmer, while the city is expected to experience hot and dry conditions today.

The maximum temperature in Lahore is forecast to reach 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.