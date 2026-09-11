Pakistan woman sentenced in US for $64m fraud under pretext of daycare centre

A Pakistani woman has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison after being convicted of defrauding the US government of approximately $64 million.

A federal judge in New York handed down the sentence in the fraud and deception case. The court also ordered the woman to pay $56 million and approved the forfeiture of assets worth approximately $5 million.

The woman, identified as Zakia Khan, allegedly established a daycare center for elderly people and used the facility to obtain fraudulent payments from the US government.

Khan was arrested in 2024 and later admitted her guilt during the proceedings.

A federal court in New York delivered its decision on the case on Wednesday, bringing the proceedings to a conclusion with a prison sentence, financial penalties and asset forfeiture.