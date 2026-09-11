Security forces kill four terrorists including Afghan national in Kurram IBO

KURRAM – Security forces have killed four terrorists including Afghan national Ubaidullah Saad in a successfully intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Security sources said that the killed terrorist, Ubaidullah Saad son of Ghulam Ghaus Salehi, was a resident of Shah Qila village in Afghanistan’s Logar province and was affiliated with Fitna al Khwarij.

Ubaidullah Saad was involved in multiple terrorist activities in Pakistan, the sources said.

Security forces will continue operations without discrimination against anti-state elements infiltrating Pakistan from Afghanistan.

No compromise will be made on the country’s peace and security and the protection of the lives and property of the people, they added.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the security forces for conducting a successful intelligence-based operation against terrorists in Kurram.

In a statement, Naqvi commended the professional capabilities of the security forces for eliminating four terrorists, including an Afghan national, during the operation. He said the successful action reflected the preparedness and effectiveness of the forces in dealing with security threats.

The minister paid tribute to the security forces for the operation and acknowledged their efforts against terrorists. He said the forces continue to play an important role in maintaining law and order and protecting the country from threats posed by militant groups.

Naqvi also appreciated the ongoing actions of security forces aimed at ensuring peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said their operations for the restoration and maintenance of peace in the province deserve recognition.

The interior minister described the personnel of the security forces as a source of pride for the nation. He said their commitment and services in the fight against terrorism are valued and acknowledged across the country.