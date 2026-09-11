Sohail Chaudhary to lead as new Islamabad IGP as Rizvi Lands key NCCIA Post

ISLAMABAD – Sohail Chaudhary has been named new Islamabad Police chief, replacing Ali Nasir Rizvi, who has been moved to head the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The reshuffle comes at a critical juncture for Islamabad’s security architecture, with the capital police pursuing sweeping modernization plans and the cybercrime agency seeking additional manpower to expand its operations.

Sohail Chaudhary brings a reputation for hard-edged field policing to the capital. A former Pakistan Army captain, he has held some of Punjab’s most demanding law-enforcement assignments, including CTO Lahore, CPO Faisalabad, DIG Operations Lahore, DIG CTD Punjab and RPO Multan.

His career has been built largely around operational policing, counterterrorism and crime control. His strict approach to discipline and aggressive stance against criminal activity have earned him a reputation as a tough field commander, with some local reports referring to him as a “dabbang” officer.

Chaudhary first drew nationwide attention in 2021 when he was appointed DIG Operations Lahore following the high-profile Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case. His subsequent posting as DIG Counter Terrorism Department Punjab further strengthened his profile as a senior officer associated with sensitive security and counterterrorism operations. He was later transferred out of Punjab and posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

His arrival in Islamabad comes as the capital police prepares to operate under an increasingly technology-driven security model. A new AI-enabled command and control system is being introduced to enhance real-time monitoring, surveillance and police response across the federal capital.

Rizvi’s move to the NCCIA coincides with efforts to reinforce the agency’s field strength. Islamabad Police has reportedly prepared a list of 23 officers for deployment to the cybercrime investigation body after it sought additional manpower.

The proposed personnel are expected to be drawn from a wide range of Islamabad Police formations, including Capital Patrol, the Investigation Wing, Khidmat Markaz, Security Division, Counter Terrorism Department, Police Emergency 15 and the Anti-Car Lifting Cell.

The selected officers are expected to report to NCCIA Headquarters on September 26, marking a significant manpower transfer as the agency expands its investigative capacity.