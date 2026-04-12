Gb Elections To Be Held On June 7 After Months Long Delay

GILGIT – General elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on June 7, the region’s Election Commission announced on Saturday, ending months of uncertainty after polls originally scheduled for January were postponed due to harsh weather conditions.

According to a notification issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan Election Commission Secretariat, elections for the GB Assembly will be conducted under the Election Act 2017 and the Gilgit-Baltistan Order 2018.

Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan confirmed the development, saying preparations for the elections had been completed.

The polls were initially scheduled for Jan 24, 2026, but were postponed indefinitely shortly after the announcement as heavy snowfall and extreme winter conditions cut off several areas of the region.

Khan said the schedule for local government elections would be announced later, adding that the exercise would take place after the general election. Local government polls, announced after a gap of nearly two decades, were earlier planned for Feb 14, 2026.

Political parties had opposed holding elections in January or February, citing logistical challenges posed by severe weather in the mountainous region. Many areas remain inaccessible during winter, making it difficult to ensure voter participation.

There had also been concerns that delaying the elections too far into June could create further complications, as Muharram is expected to begin around mid-June. Political parties had maintained that holding polls during religious observances such as Muharram or Chehlum would not be feasible.

Some political leaders had warned that any delay beyond early June could push the elections to September or October.