Pakistan Navy conference reviews maritime security, operational readiness

KARACHI – The Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad, with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf chairing the session, said ISPR.

The meeting was attended by senior officers, including Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders.

During the conference, the Naval Chief stressed the importance of maintaining constant combat readiness to address both traditional and emerging challenges in the maritime domain. Referring to the evolving situation in the Middle East, he highlighted growing concerns such as threats to freedom of navigation, possible disruptions to key Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs), and instability across critical maritime choke points. He emphasized the need for adopting advanced and specialized technologies to strengthen the Navy’s operational capabilities.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf also reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy’s role in ensuring regional peace and maritime security, noting that its presence continues to reassure the global maritime community, particularly in the Gulf of Oman.

The forum also marked the first anniversary of Marka-e-Haq, paying tribute to the sacrifices made during the conflict. The Naval Chief described the outcome as a symbol of national unity and resolve to counter any external aggression.

Participants reviewed operational preparedness, ongoing initiatives, and future plans, focusing on aligning naval strategy with changing regional security dynamics. The Command and Staff Conference remains the Navy’s top decision-making platform for shaping strategic priorities and policies.