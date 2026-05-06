Massive Crackdown starts against Unregistered Vehicles and Token Tax defaulters

PESHAWAR – Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department launched massive crackdown against unregistered vehicles, motorcycles, and token tax defaulters. Authorities warned owners to immediately register their vehicles and clear outstanding taxes, otherwise, they will face heavy fines, seizure of vehicles, and strict legal action.

Excise Department of KP issued strong and urgent warning to all owners of unregistered vehicles, motorcycles, and token tax defaulters, announcing the start of a sweeping and strict enforcement operation across the province.

The department launched a full-scale crackdown targeting all unregistered vehicles and motorcycles as well as those failing to pay their required token taxes on time. Authorities have made it clear that there will be zero tolerance for violations moving forward.

Officials strongly advised all vehicle owners to act immediately to avoid serious consequences. Citizens are urged to register all unregistered vehicles and motorcycles without delay with the Excise Department. Ensure timely payment of all outstanding token taxes to remain compliant with the law

The department further warned that failure to comply will result in heavy fines, immediate vehicle seizure, and strict legal action against offenders.

Authorities stressed that the crackdown is part of a broader effort to enforce compliance and strengthen the province’s taxation and registration system, and no exceptions will be made during the operation.

Vehicle owners are being urged to take this warning seriously and resolve their registration and tax issues immediately to avoid disruption, penalties, and legal trouble.