Sri Lanka confirms participation in Tri-Nation ODI series in Pakistan

Sri Lanka Cricket has officially confirmed its participation in the upcoming tri-nation ODI series in Pakistan, accelerating preparations for the event.

According to media reports, the series will feature Pakistan national cricket team, Sri Lanka national cricket team, and England cricket team. The tournament is aimed at helping teams fine-tune their preparations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

Sources indicate that while Sri Lanka has formally agreed to participate, England’s inclusion is also expected, with discussions ongoing among the respective cricket boards to finalize the schedule.

The series is likely to be held in Pakistan between October and November this year, with Lahore and Karachi being considered as potential venues.

Reports further suggest that the Sri Lankan team may also play T20 matches ahead of the ODI series, while a Test series could be included later as part of the tour schedule.

Pakistan has previously hosted successful tri-nation series, and the proposed tournament is expected to serve as valuable preparation for participating teams ahead of the World Cup.