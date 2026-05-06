Dar calls Saudi Arabia ‘No-Go Area’ under Pakistan Defense Pact amid US-Iran escalation

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar delivered a striking message that added new layer to the geopolitical narrative.

Speaking at a religious conference in Islamabad, Dar framed Pakistan’s recently strengthened defense ties with Riyadh defining strategic milestone, calling the Kingdom effectively a “No-Go Area” for any form of aggression under the new understanding. Dar made bold and striking assertions regarding Pakistan’s evolving diplomatic and defense posture, particularly in relation to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the US as tensions continue despite a ceasefire.

Speaking at International Paigham-e-Islam Conference organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council in Islamabad, the depurt premier declared that the recently strengthened defense understanding between Islamabad and Riyadh which is “milestone,” stresses Pakistan’s claimed strategic responsibility toward the Kingdom.

“Allah SWT blessed Pakistan with the honor of being the protector of the Haramain Sharifain,” he said, underscoring the country’s religious and strategic ties with Saudi Arabia. According to him, the defense agreement with Riyadh was concluded last year, and a Pakistani squadron remains stationed in Saudi Arabia as part of ongoing cooperation.

Dar made a dramatic claim regarding Iran–US relations, stating that Pakistan played a mediating role in bringing the two sides to dialogue after a long gap of 47 years. He said Pakistan urged both Washington and Tehran to “sit together at the table,” and was subsequently invited to participate in the process.

He further added that, under Pakistan’s facilitation, indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States had previously taken place, and that in Islamabad, 21 hours of continuous discussions were held between the two sides with Pakistan acting as a mediator.

He also memtioned that Iran alleged US attacks on its bases, while Pakistan sought to de-escalate the situation through dialogue facilitation efforts. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the protection of the Haramain Sharifain,” he said, highlighting the importance of the Pakistan–Saudi defense arrangement as a “historic milestone.”

The statements present one of most assertive diplomatic narratives in recent months, highlighting Pakistan’s claimed role in Middle Eastern mediation efforts and its deepening strategic alignment with Saudi Arabia.\