Saudi Airline suspends routes to Pakistan, Amman and Damascus

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline Flyadeal announced suspension of scheduled flights to Pakistani city, along with routes to Amman and Damascus, with services now halted until May 31, 2026.

The sudden move raised concerns among passengers who rely on these routes for affordable travel across the region. In an official statement issued on May 5, the airline confirmed that the suspension is part of internal operational adjustments. While the decision appears temporary, flyadeal assured that efforts are being made to reduce inconvenience for affected travelers.

The airline did not provide any detailed explanation for the reason behind the suspension of flights to these three destinations, leaving passengers and travel stakeholders seeking clarity.

Flyadeal said passengers affected by the cancellations will be supported with rebooking options or refunds, depending on eligibility and booking conditions.

The airline strongly advised travelers to stay updated through its official website, mobile application, and verified social media platforms, where the latest travel updates will be shared.

Despite announcement, the absence of a clear reason for the long-term suspension has sparked speculation, as all three destinations represent key travel routes for regional connectivity.