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Pakistan women set 344-run target for Zimbabwe in second ODI

By Web Desk
7:52 pm | May 6, 2026
Pakistan Women Set 344 Run Target For Zimbabwe In Second Odi

KARACHI – In the second ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship, the Pakistan women’s cricket team set a formidable target of 344 runs for Zimbabwe women’s cricket team.

Playing at the National Cricket Stadium Karachi, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, posting an impressive 343/4 in their allotted 50 overs.

Pakistan got off to a brilliant start, with both openers scoring centuries. Sadaf Shamas scored 101 runs off 112 balls, while Gull Feroza made 100 off 95 deliveries.

Captain Sidra Amin contributed 25 runs, and Aliya Riaz added 27 before getting out. Meanwhile, Sidra Amin remained unbeaten on 59, alongside Ayesha Zafar, who finished not out on 18.

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