Fazlur Rehman announces nationwide protests over killing of Maulana Idrees

CHARSADDA – Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the killing of former MPA and prominent religious scholar Maulana Muhammad Idrees. He also announced nationwide protests to be held after Friday prayers on May 8.

During a visit to the deceased’s residence in Charsadda, Fazlur Rehman expressed condolences to the family and paid tribute to Maulana Idrees, calling his death a great loss for the Muslim community.

Speaking to the media, he said that killing a Muslim over differences of opinion reflects ignorance and extremism. He described the scholar’s death as deeply tragic for the الأمة and added that justice must be served. “He sought peace but became a victim of violence,” he remarked.

Fazlur Rehman further stated that religious scholars stand firmly with Pakistan’s Constitution and unanimously reject the use of weapons within the country. He urged the government and state institutions to fulfill their responsibilities, avoid negligence, and ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators behind the killing.