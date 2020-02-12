PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mardan, pilot ejects safely

RAWALPINDI - A trainer aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district on Wednesday, said a PAF spokesperson.

The aircraft crashed on a routine training mission near Takht Bhai. He added that the pilot safely ejected out of the aircraft.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident," said the press release.

PAF trainer jet (reportedly T-37C) crashes in Mardan district. Both pilots ejected. 3rd crash of a PAF jet in 2020.pic.twitter.com/wflWpiJJ8n — The Wolfpack???? (@TheWolfpack71) February 12, 2020

This is the second time in less than a week that a training aircraft of the PAF crashed after a Mirage aircraft crashed near Shorkot city of Punjab's Jhang district on Friday.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the Mirage aircraft, used for training by the air force crashed on a routine operational training mission. The official added that no loss of life was reported in the accident.