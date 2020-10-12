CJCSC Gen Nadeem says inter services harmony must for operational success in modern warfare
Web Desk
11:49 PM | 12 Oct, 2020
CJCSC Gen Nadeem says inter services harmony must for operational success in modern warfare
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force on Monday.

During his visit the Chairman witnessed combat readiness of the base, visited operational units and flew in a F 16 alongside the Air Chief in a formation.

He was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force. A simulated Air combat scenario was practiced during the sortie.

While interacting with the Base personnel, the Chairman lauded professionalism and dedication of PAF's Air warriors. He reiterated the importance of inter services harmony and synergy for the operational success in modern warfare. He further added that PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.

More From This Category
PTI minister makes big claim about return of ...
10:03 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
‘Well done’ — Twitter flooded with praises ...
08:58 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Ex-CM Sindh disowns sons for plotting his murder, ...
08:05 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Pakistan issues warning to Turkish Airlines for ...
06:52 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter declared proclaimed ...
05:25 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
Papa John’s largest UK Pakistani franchisee ...
04:53 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Twitter flooded with memes as Apple launches iPhone 12 without any accessories
03:46 PM | 14 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr