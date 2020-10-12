CJCSC Gen Nadeem says inter services harmony must for operational success in modern warfare
RAWALPINDI – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force on Monday.
During his visit the Chairman witnessed combat readiness of the base, visited operational units and flew in a F 16 alongside the Air Chief in a formation.
He was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force. A simulated Air combat scenario was practiced during the sortie.
While interacting with the Base personnel, the Chairman lauded professionalism and dedication of PAF's Air warriors. He reiterated the importance of inter services harmony and synergy for the operational success in modern warfare. He further added that PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.
