Search

Pakistan

On World Sight Day, HBL Mobile becomes Pakistan's first mobile banking app for visually impaired individuals

12:13 PM | 12 Oct, 2023
On World Sight Day, HBL Mobile becomes Pakistan's first mobile banking app for visually impaired individuals

KARACHI - HBL has launched a new accessibility feature on its digital banking app, HBL Mobile. This feature will enable talkback audio assistance for the visually impaired individuals. In another industry first in Pakistan, HBL Mobile is the country’s first banking app to enable this capability. 

To enable talkback (audio) on their app, users need to go to their phone’s accessibility settings of their smartphones and turn on the screen reader. When the screen reader is active, users will hear a description of what is on the screen when they tap on different elements. This includes features such as sending money, paying bills, and checking account balances. HBL customers who may be visually impaired or prefer sound based assistance can now bank digitally without assistance from others.

Commenting on the initiative, Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, said, “Financial inclusion and diversity are essential for a thriving economy and HBL Mobile’s new accessibility feature will empower visually impaired individuals to use our app and manage their finances independently. By making our banking app more accessible, HBL is empowering everyone to participate fully in society.”

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:57 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Pakistan Army team wins silver in UK’s Cambrian Patrol 2023 exercise

12:24 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Passport delivery face delay in Pakistan, here’s why?

08:42 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

08:18 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Nawaz Sharif departs for Saudi Arabia before returning to Pakistan

07:44 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Toyota Yaris latest price in Pakistan, October 2023

05:12 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Money laundering scandal unearthed through Bigo Live app, FIR ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Pakistan announce women's squad for Bangladesh tour

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 October, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 279.4
Euro EUR 290.1 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.6 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.2 753.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.56 38.96
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 290.1 293
Indian Rupee INR 35.83 36.18
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.53 915.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.29 171.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 201 203
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.97 312.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 12, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: