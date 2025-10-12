Schools Closed from October 13-17 for Midterm Break

ISLAMABAD – UAE Ministry of Education confirmed midterm break schedule for first semester of the 2025-2026 academic year across public and private schools in the Middle Eastern nation.

According to the official circular, students will enjoy midterm break from Monday, October 13 to Friday, October 17, with classes resuming for all grades on Monday, October 20.

Teachers and administrative staff will have slightly different schedule. MoE has designated October 13-15 for professional development programs, followed by their midterm break from October 16 to 19.

The announcement comes as schools align their calendars with the MoE-approved academic schedule, ensuring a smooth transition between study periods and breaks for both students and staff.