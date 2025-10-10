Lahore Schools to close early today amid clashes between police, protesters

LAHORE – Authorities in Lahore District ordered all schools in the city to close at 11:00 am today. The directive, issued on Friday, asks school principals to immediately inform parents about the early closure.

Parents are urged to collect their children promptly from schools by the announced time. The authority stressed that timely communication with parents is essential to ensure student safety and avoid confusion.

Situation in Punjab remained tense after clashes between police and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters, leaving several people injured, including around a dozen cops. The unrest followed TLP’s call for a march to Islamabad to protest outside the US embassy in support of Palestinians.

Authorities blocked city entry points, sealed party headquarters, and detained over 100 supporters to prevent violence. Despite these measures, confrontations continued on Multan Road, with activists erecting barricades, vandalizing businesses, and damaging vehicles.

Conflicting reports emerged about casualties, with police confirming one death and seven injuries among protesters. FIRs under anti-terrorism laws have been filed against hundreds of party members, including party chief.

The government members lamented unrest under guise of a “Gaza March,” noting that many arrested were carrying weapons and materials indicating violent intent. Members condemned the politico-religious group for spreading false reports about casualties and described it as exploiting religion to divert attention from security issues.