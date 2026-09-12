Civil-military leadership pays glowing tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI – The civil and military leadership of Pakistan has paid heartfelt tribute to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, recipient of the Nishan-e-Haider, on his 61st martyrdom anniversary

In their separate messages on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz said the great sacrifice of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed stood as a shining example of unwavering commitment to the sanctity of the homeland’s soil and to national defence.

President Asif Ali Zardari said the martyr’s matchless sacrifice and unparalleled valour were a source of pride for the entire nation and a beacon of guidance for the younger generation.

He said the nation would continue to cherish the sacrifices of its brave martyrs and salute their unmatched spirit of patriotism and devotion to the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during the 1965 war, Major Aziz Bhatti heroically sacrificed his precious life for the motherland.

Shehbaz Sharif said the soil of our homeland will remain witness that its brave sons carry their lives on their palms for its defence and sanctity.

Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Commander National Strategic Command General Syed Aamer Raza on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan have paid rich tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider on his 61st martyrdom anniversary.

According to ISPR, the Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirmed their steadfast resolve to defend the country’s sovereignty and security with the same courage, determination and spirit of sacrifice that he embodied.