Multan doctor arrested over alleged unwanted sexual acts with wife

MULTAN – Police have arrested a man, who is a doctor by profession, in Multan after his wife lodged a complaint over alleged unnatural sexual activities and violence.

An FIR registered at the Women Police Station in Mumtazabad area of the city under Sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The FIR records the alleged incident as having taken place on August 14, 2026, at around 10:30pm, while the complaint was formally reported on September 7.

The complainant told police that she married the suspect, identified in the FIR as Ahsan Azhar, in 2012. She said they have four children—two sons and two daughters—and that all four are alive.

According to the FIR, the woman stated that her husband is associated with the medical profession and that his behaviour towards her was initially normal. She alleged that his conduct later changed and that he became involved in relationships with other women.

The complainant further alleged that the suspect had recorded videos involving other women and subsequently showed some of those videos to her. She claimed that he used the videos to pressure her into unwanted sexual acts.

The woman also alleged that she was subjected to physical violence and threats of divorce whenever she refused. She told police that she remained silent for a period because she wanted to preserve her marriage and family.

According to the complaint, the alleged sexual abuse continued for approximately two years. The woman identified August 14 as the date of the latest alleged incident.

She told investigators that her children had gone to sleep in another room when her husband attempted to make unwanted sexual acts at approximately 10:30pm. She claimed that she subsequently became unwell.

The complainant stated that, after experiencing what she described as repeated abuse and violence, she informed her brother and father about the matter.

The FIR alleged that the suspect became angry after learning that the woman had disclosed the allegations to her family. She further claimed that the alleged physical abuse continued and that she was eventually forced to leave the home along with her children.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the facts.