Shafqat Ali Khan becomes Pakistan’s first ambassador to Armenia

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan has assumed role as Pakistan’s first Ambassador to Armenia as he has presented his Letters of Credence to President Vahagn Khachaturyan at a ceremony held today at the Presidential Palace in Yerevan.

President Khachaturyan warmly welcomed Ambassador Khan, congratulated him on his appointment, and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure and the effective discharge of his diplomatic responsibilities.

The president expressed his readiness to support efforts to further develop Armenia–Pakistan relations and to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Ambassador Khan conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan to President Khachaturyan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Armenia.

The two sides underscored the significant potential for expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in trade and investment, education, culture, people-to-people contacts, and other areas of economic cooperation.

The presentation of his credentials marks an important milestone in Pakistan–Armenia relations, following the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025. It represents Pakistan’s first ambassadorial-level appointment to the Republic of Armenia.

Earlier Ambassador Khan called on Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Armenia. The Minister welcomed Ambassador Khan, congratulated him on his appointment, and wished him success in the discharge of his diplomatic responsibilities. The two sides reviewed the bilateral agenda, discussed avenues for expanding cooperation, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Ambassador Khan also met His Excellency Mr. Mnatsakan Safaryan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and handed over a copy of his Letters of Credence. The Deputy Minister noted that the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia represented an important policy decision by the leadership of the two countries. The two sides discussed prospects for further strengthening cooperation in bilateral and multilateral forums.

Ambassador Khan’s engagements in Yerevan reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan and Armenia to advancing bilateral relations and provided an opportunity to identify new avenues for cooperation across a broad range of mutually beneficial areas.

Ambassador Khan concurrently serves as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and as non-resident Ambassador to Armenia.