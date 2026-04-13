Pakistan has adequate oil reserves, PM directs continued oversight

ISLAMABAD – The prime minister has directed authorities to continue monitoring the consumption of petroleum products in the country, as he was informed during a briefing that sufficient oil reserves are available and arrangements have been made to meet future needs.

According to reports, a review meeting on petroleum reserves was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in light of rising regional tensions.

The Prime Minister instructed officials to ensure continuous monitoring of oil consumption, stating that due to effective strategy and oversight, no fuel shortage crisis has emerged despite regional tensions. He added that measures taken to provide relief to the public will continue.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on current oil reserves and future requirements. It was stated that the country has adequate petroleum stocks, but conservation and prudent use remain essential.

The briefing further noted that necessary arrangements for future oil imports have already been finalized.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and senior officials from relevant institutions.