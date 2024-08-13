Alert issued as monsoon rains expected in most parts of Pakistan from Aug 14

ISLAMABAD – National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA anticipated further rains in various parts of the country from August 14 to 18, 2024.
Moderate to heavy rains are expected in catchment areas of Ravi, Chenab, and Jhelum rivers, as well as in parts of southern Balochistan, and central and southern Sindh.
Torrential rains may cause flooding in various urban areas and an increase in the flow of water in streams and rivers, particularly in Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, northeastern Punjab’s streams and rivers, DG Khan Division, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela, and the hilly streams and torrents of Kashmir.
NDMA has urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides.
It has issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.
Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.2
|305.35
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.10
|357.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.90
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.4
|187
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
