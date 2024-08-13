Alert issued as monsoon rains expected in most parts of Pakistan from Aug 14

ISLAMABAD – National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA anticipated further rains in various parts of the country from August 14 to 18, 2024.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in catchment areas of Ravi, Chenab, and Jhelum rivers, as well as in parts of southern Balochistan, and central and southern Sindh.

Torrential rains may cause flooding in various urban areas and an increase in the flow of water in streams and rivers, particularly in Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, northeastern Punjab’s streams and rivers, DG Khan Division, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela, and the hilly streams and torrents of Kashmir.

NDMA has urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides.

It has issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations.

Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.