Search

Pakistan

Alert issued as monsoon rains expected in most parts of Pakistan from Aug 14

04:11 PM | 13 Aug, 2024
Alert issued as monsoon rains expected in most parts of Pakistan from Aug 14
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the NDMA anticipated further rains in various parts of the country from August 14 to 18, 2024. 

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in catchment areas of Ravi, Chenab, and Jhelum rivers, as well as in parts of southern Balochistan, and central and southern Sindh. 

Torrential rains may cause flooding in various urban areas and an increase in the flow of water in streams and rivers, particularly in Murree, Galiyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, northeastern Punjab’s streams and rivers, DG Khan Division, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbela, and the hilly streams and torrents of Kashmir. 

NDMA has urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides. 

It has issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert Emergency Response Teams and mobilized resources to ensure a swift response to any arising situations. 

Tourists are advised to avoid traveling to these areas during the forecasted period. The public is advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.

Pakistan

05:53 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Here’s how Imran Khan reacted to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s arrest

05:52 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Maulana Tariq Jamil gifts Rs500,000 to Arshad Nadeem for Olympic win

05:29 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan’s internet connectivity continues to suffer despite global ...

04:43 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Quetta’s China market hit by blast, 5 injured

04:38 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Pakistan’s first drone show to be held in Islamabad on 14 Aug; ...

04:25 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar contemplates leaving Pakistan after honey trap ...

Pakistan

04:22 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Sharaqpur hospital doctor manhandled over patient’s death

05:20 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody for ...

03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2024

Are you facing problem in downloading WhatsApp media files? Here are ...

02:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2024

WhatsApp, Facebook disruption enters third day in Pakistan

01:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits Arshad Nadeem’s home to present 10 Crore ...

09:16 AM | 13 Aug, 2024

Cambridge announces O, A-Level Results 2024 in Pakistan today

Advertisement

Latest

05:53 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Here’s how Imran Khan reacted to ex-DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s arrest

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 13 August 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 13, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Tuesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.2 and selling rate was 305.35.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.1 for buying, and 357.10 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal howvered around 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Exchange Rates 13 August
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2  280.5 
Euro EUR 303.2  305.35
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.10 357.10 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8  76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.90 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.4 187
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.12 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: