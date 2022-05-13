President Alvi approves reconstitution of Council of Common Interests
03:15 PM | 13 May, 2022
President Alvi approves reconstitution of Council of Common Interests
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved the reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The approval was granted on the advice of the Prime Minister under Article 153 of the Constitution.

The Council of Common Interests, headed by the Prime Minister, comprises Chief Ministers of the four provinces and three nominated federal ministers.

Accordingly, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique have been appointed members of the Council after their nomination by the Prime Minister under Article 153(2).

